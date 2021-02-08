Kristin Cavallari’s Twisted Crop Top, Cargo Mini Skirt & Lace-Up Sandals Are Ahead of Spring Trends

Kristin Cavallari previewed a mix of spring trends as she hit the town in style this weekend.

The “Laguna Beach” alumna made her way across West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday with her Uncommon James jewelry in tow. For the outing, Cavallari teamed a twist-front crop top with a cargo-style khaki mini skirt; mini skirts and cargo pants are both two trends making their way back into the celebrity scene thanks to 1990s and 2000s-era style revitalization.

When it came down to footwear, the media personality tapped another growing trend for the next season: ankle-wrap sandals. Favored by Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, these heels snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

Cavallari’s pair in particular comes from Mia Becar and features a nude upper contrasted by a signature cyrstal baguette heel. Set with a crisscross toe and gold-tipped straps, the over 4-inch high Francesca sandals retail for $695 on the brand’s website.

Mia Becar Francesca Baguette lace-up sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mia Becar

Last week, Cavallari modeled for her jewelry brand in a monochromatic style. Seated atop a stool for her Uncommon James photoshoot, the media star opted for all-white attire with a button-up, boyfriend-style shirtdress complete with classic pumps. The sleek Schutz heels came set with a pointed-toe silhouette atop a mid-height stiletto heel and a rounded vamp, all formed in a patent croc-embossed upper.

When it comes to dressier footwear, though, the 34-year-old star usually prefers teetering stilettos in a mix of silhouettes and colors for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.”

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, Cavallari also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

