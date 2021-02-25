Kristin Cavallari’s Bodysuit, High-Rise Jeans & Classic Pumps Master Monochrome Styling

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Cavallari gave her take on every celeb’s favorite monochrome trend as she visited Vanderbilt University today in Nashville, Tenn.

The “Laguna Beach” alumna spoke with the university’s Owen Graduate School of Management and the Women of Owen organization at an event this afternoon. For the occasion, Cavallari appeared masked up as she tucked a black bodysuit into high-rise black jeans with an embellished belt to cinch the look together.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

To top off the look, Cavallari herself continued her own color-themed look with classic black pumps. The pointed-toe style featured a rounded vamp with a stiletto heel and a smooth leather finish.

Just last week, the media personality showed off another monochrome look as she posed for her Uncommon James jewelry brand. The outfit highlighted an all-white appeal with a summery dress and classic Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers that retail for $55.

When it comes to dressier footwear, though, the 34-year-old star usually prefers teetering stilettos in a mix of silhouettes and colors for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.”

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, Cavallari also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

