Kristin Cavallari Makes a Case for Bodycon Dresses in a Little Black Number & Strappy Sandals

Kristin Cavallari is on the hunt for her next Uncommon James storefront.

The “Laguna Beach” star took to Instagram to tease fans with a potential new location today, posing outside a store window in chic attire. Her ensemble featured a twist on the little black dress with a form-fitting design, halter neckline and maxi-length silhouette.

To elevate the look further, Cavallari then slipped on a set of square-frame shades and strappy brown sandals; the lifted pair came set atop a block heel with a crisscrossed effect over the foot.

The little black dress is a major staple for Cavallari’s closet. Earlier this month, for example, the star vacationed with her family in Cabo, Mexico, and debuted another LBD abroad.

She unveiled her beachy attire on Instagram, posing next to a decorated art piece with the joking caption: “Date night.”

For the evening, the media personality went glam in a spaghetti strap dress complete with black cotton gauze fabric and delicate lace trims; the design comes courtesy of Charo Ruiz with a $540 price tag at Intermix. To continue the streamlined appeal of her ensemble, Cavallari then laced up a trending set of ankle-wrap sandals. The black pair featured a square-toe base with a strappy appeal, all set atop a mid-height heel.

When it comes to dressier footwear, though, the 34-year-old star usually prefers teetering stilettos in a mix of silhouettes and colors for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Mia Becar could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.” For street style looks, Cavallari switches it up with Converse, Dr. Martens, Vionic and Sorel’s more casual footwear.

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, the reality television personality also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

Check out the gallery for more of Kristin Cavallari’s chic attire throughout the years.