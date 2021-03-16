Kristin Cavallari Gets Wild in a Neon Tiger Stripe Bikini & Matching Skirt for Uncommon James

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Cavallari showed off her bolder side for her Uncommon James brand this week.

The “Laguna Beach” star posed for the jewelry line on Monday, modeling pieces from its new spring collection on Instagram. Accented by gold chain necklaces and coordinating earrings, Cavallari went bold in a neon green and black tiger stripe bikini top with a matching printed skirt; you can shop similar jewelry pieces at UncommonJames.com.

Earlier in the month, the media personality appeared again on the label’s Instagram page last night, posing in new necklaces, earrings and more for its upcoming collection. In the shoot, Cavallari went for a beachy vibe as she donned an off-the-shoulder knit dress complete with raw edges, a netted skirt and a fringed hem.

When it came down to footwear, the media personality tapped her favorite brand for off-duty shoes. The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star debuted all the way back in the 1920s and, more than a century later, still remains one of the most popular sneaker silhouettes across the globe. The pair is known for its comfy-casual appeal, lacing up across the foot with smooth canvas uppers and striped midsole. Topped off with a signature All Star patch, Cavallari’s choice of a classic off-white Chuck Taylor retails for just $55 at Converse.com.

Pairing sneakers with dresses is no new craze but it is a trend that is expected to pop in 2021 as the world encounters warm weather again. Blending together the seasonal for sundresses and flowy silhouettes, celebrities and style fans alike are still leaning towards sneakers and flat sandals over heels and tall wedges.

When it comes to dressier footwear, though, the 34-year-old star usually prefers teetering stilettos in a mix of silhouettes and colors for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.”

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, Cavallari also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

