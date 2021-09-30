Kristen Stewart Suits Up in a Slouchy Blazer, Layered Bralette & Statement Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kristen Stewart tapped into one of fall’s biggest trends this week for a busy day of press.

The actress joined in on a SAG event for her new film, “Spencer,” on Wednesday, as shared by stylist Tara Swennen. For the occasion, Stewart suited up in a matching blazer and cuffed trousers set from Zeynep Arçay; the wool set came in a terracotta shade with a coordinating bralette layered under, creating a full set.

Blazer and suits have become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Katie Holmes, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

To give her own look a powerful finish, Stewart tapped Jimmy Choo when it came to footwear. The pointed-toe pumps came coated in a glittering metallic finish with a rounded vamp and stiletto heel for emphasis. Similar silhouettes from the brand retail for $695.

As for Stewart herself, the American star’s style can be considered a twist on punky edge, oftentimes opting for darker pieces from brands such as Dr. Martens, Vans, Malone Souliers and Thom Browne amongst other major labels. Dipping her toes into the high fashion world, she signed on as an ambassador for Chanel beauty in 2016 and has since appeared in a series of ad campaigns for the brand on top of continuously sitting front row at all the label’s runway shows.

