Kristen Stewart Gives a Modern Take on Princess Diana’s Style in Biker Shorts & Nikes

Kristen Stewart modernized one of Princess Diana’s signature looks today as she headed to “The Today Show.”

Grabbing her morning coffee in New York, the actress, who plays the late princess in the upcoming film “Spencer,” opted for casual-chic attire. Her look layered a Chanel jacket over a simple white tank top and classic black biker shorts, reminiscent of Princess Diana’s style from the 1990s.

Biker shorts rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire, spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and a slew of other major celebs in the past year alone. In 2021, the easygoing silhouette is continuing to remain a staple in stars’ off-duty rotations as well.

Kristen Stewart is spotted out and about in sneakers with morning coffee leaving for the “Today Show” in New York City, Nov. 4. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Kristen Stewart’s sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

As for Stewart herself, the newly-engaged actress completed the look with a pair of colorful Nike sneakers. The royal blue pair includued suede overlays atop a whiite upper with hits of teal across the midsole. The design came set with a waffled outsole for added traction and a subtle white Swoosh for a finishing touch.

As for Stewart herself, the “Twilight” star’s style can be considered a twist on punky edge, oftentimes opting for darker pieces from brands such as Dr. Martens, Vans, Malone Souliers and Thom Browne amongst other major labels. Dipping her toes into the high fashion world, she signed on as an ambassador for Chanel beauty in 2016 and has since appeared in a series of ad campaigns for the brand on top of continuously sitting front row at all the label’s runway shows.

