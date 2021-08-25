Kristen Bell Does the Thong Sandal Trend in a Cutout Bodysuit & Linen Pantsuit for ‘Queenpins’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kristen Bell broke out two of summer’s biggest trends at a photocall for her new film, “Queenpins.”

Taking place today at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, the actress went effortlessly glam in a linen pants and coat set with a black peek-a-boo cutout bodysuit.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for summer.

Kristen Bell at a photocall for STX’s “Queenpins” at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles, Aug. 25. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/MEGA

A closer view of Kristen Bell’s kitten heels. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/MEGA

On her feet, Bell herself broke out another must-have silhouette for summer: thong-toe sandals.

Thong-toe footwear also returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of its biggest trends and has already stuck around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with the aforementioned ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion. Stars like Kendall Jenner along with Meryl Streep, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez amongst other well-known names are continuing to support the trend even as we begin to approach cooler temperatures.

On top of thong-toe heels, Bell’s next go-to shoes come from Allbirds. The “Frozen” actress is an outspoken fan of the brand’s sustainable silhouettes and even recommended the San Francisco-based label to fans in a 2017 holiday gift guide. When she isn’t in lace-up styles, she also steps out in chic pumps and boots from Stella Luna, Loeffler Randall, Jimmy Choo and more. Guided by celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez, the actress has suited up in recent months in stylish wares from the likes of Proenza Schouler, Rochas and Cong Tri.

