Kourtney Kardashian Gets Beachy in a String Bikini, Body Chain & Square-Toe Sandals

Kourtney Kardashian has all of us wishing we were at the beach this week.

The media personality gave a behind-the-scenes look into her tropical vacation this week for her 138 million Instagram followers yesterday. Posing for a mirror selfie, Kourtney donned a printed string bikini, thin body chain and chunky necklace.

The outfit also included a pair of black square-toe flat sandals. Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Before flying out, Travis Barker shared a sweet snap with his other half on Instagram, lifting up the Poosh founder for a kiss outside a mega private jet. For their day of travel, Barker kept comfortable in a cutoff tee, jeans and high-top sneakers while Kourtney opted for a silky yellow slip dress and pointed-toe black booties.

As for Kourtney herself, the sleek boots today are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear collection; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, Kourtney also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

