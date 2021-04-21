Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Her Birthday in a Sports Bra, $30 Spandex Shorts & Unexpected Yoga Socks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian finally shared her birthday celebration attire and it’s not what you would have guessed.

Taking to Instagram to show off a few moments from her 42nd birthday over the weekend, the Poosh founder unveiled a surprisingly casual day of events. For the occasion, Kourtney dressed down in a black sports bra matched to $30 Nike spandex shorts with sweet Mickie Mouse ears to tout.

Despite venturing outside, the media personality opted against wearing shoes and instead decided on supportive yoga-style socks. Low-impact workouts like barre, pilates or any form of yoga typically don’t require the use of shoes so these socks tend to include a grippier sole and a cross-foot strap; this allows the foot to find a natural balance on the group with a bit of added traction from the treaded bottoms. Unenow offers similar designs for just $13 at Amazon.

Earlier in the week, Kourtney used her sweatshirt to make a clear statement during a dinner outing with her oldest son Mason Disick.

The television personality stopped by Nobu Malibu on Monday in a graphic hoodie that read “Don’t Trust Anyone” with stabbing hand imagery. She then matched the bold piece to even bolder pants, complete with a sleek white fabric and peek-a-boo cutout front panels.

On her feet, the Poosh founder then completed her streetwear chic ensemble in lifted canvas sneakers. The black and white pair came complete with a platform midsole, leather cap toe and unique lacing system, all accented by an internal zipper. The design draws resemblance to brands like Rick Owens, Fear of God Essentials and Converse with its retro-chic finish.

Kourtney Kardashian grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu with her eldest son Mason Disick in Los Angeles, April 19. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As for Kourtney herself, the sleek sneakers last night are just one of the many chic designs in the reality TV personality‘s footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

