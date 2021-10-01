Kourtney Kardashian Gives Edge to a Little Black Dress in This Season’s Biggest Boot Trend

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kourtney Kardashian gave a classic outfit edge this week from the comfort of her own home.

The Poosh founder showed off a signature little black dress on Instagram last night, modeling a scoop-neck silhouette with spaghetti straps and a mini hemline. The outfit also included a silver chain necklace as well as a pair of trending boots.

Kourtney’s edginess continued with black footwear in the form of her go-to Prada boots; the lug-sole boots feature a chunky base contrasted by mixed material uppers and a combat boot-inspired lace-up silhouette.

Originally coming with an added pouch for a unique touch, the stacked pair can still be found for $1,350 online at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Vagabond Shoemakers along with Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. You can find similar styles on the likes of Venus Williams, Kate Beckinsale, Jennifer Lopez and more major stars this season.

Kourtney’s own sleek shoes this week are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality’s footwear collection; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, Kourtney also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

Try out this fall’s footwear trend in boots inspired by Kourtney Kardashian.

