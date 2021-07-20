Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in a Tie-Dye Slip Dress & These Heels That Are Taking Over for Summer

Kourtney Kardashian is on a roll when it comes to her edgy style.

The Poosh founder unveiled a look into her weekend activities yesterday on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her evening attire and dates with Travis Barker. In one ensemble, Kourtney modeled a Misbvh tie-dye slip dress — the sold-out design once retailed for $550 — layered under an $1,835 Gauchere trench coat.

Slip dresses, like low-rise jeans and bandana tops, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early 2000s; the effortless chic silhouette is favorited this year already by Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more top stars.

To match her own slip dress, Kourtney opted for an edgy set of mules; the black leather pair featured a studded strap and a mini heel, tapping into a trend for 2021.

Kitten heels, usually measuring from 1 inch to just under 3 inches in height, are about to be everywhere this spring as celebrities and footwear fans alike make a slow return to lifted footwear. Following a revitalization of flats and comfortable footwear in 2020, stilettos and heightened lifts are still a ways off but kitten heel silhouettes still allow for a starting transition towards elevated shoes.

While she wore the shorter heels this weekend, Kourtney Kardashian herself actually can more usually be seen in a taller lift. For example, she and her Blink-182 musician beau stepped out for a bite to eat at celeb-favorited spot Craig’s in Los Angeles last month in style. When it came down to footwear, the media personality herself decided on a see-through mule with a trending big toe loop.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott dine at Craig’s in West Hollywood on June 24. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

A closer view of Kourtney Kardashian’s heels. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

The mules are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality‘s footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

Try out the kitten heel trend for yourself in these shorter pairs inspired by Kourtney Kardashian.

