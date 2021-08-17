Kourtney Kardashian Gets Romantic in a Silky Yellow Slip Dress & Black Booties With Travis Barker

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are couple goals and beyond.

The Blink-182 musician shared a sweet snap with his other half on Instagram today, lifting up the Poosh founder for a kiss outside a mega private jet. For their day of travel, Barker kept comfortable in a cutoff tee, jeans and high-top sneakers while Kourtney opted for a silky yellow slip dress and pointed-toe black booties.

Slip dresses, like low-rise jeans and bandana tops, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouette is favorited this year already by Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more top stars and used to be a go-to pick for Longoria herself both on and off set back in the day.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star herself recently debuted a new hairstyle, chopping off her long locks for a shorter bob style. Kourtney posted the new do on Instagram on Sunday as she posed in a black sports bra and Mastermind bottoms. The post earned the media personality a mix of comments of support including one from Barker himself that simply read: “You’re perfect.”

As for Kourtney herself, the sleek boots today are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear collection; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, Kourtney also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

