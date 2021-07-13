Kourtney Kardashian’s Scoop-Neck Top, Shimmering Skirt & PVC Heels Are the Picture of Las Vegas Style

Kourtney Kardashian mastered edgy style for a Las Vegas night on the town in all its glittering fashion.

The Poosh founder debuted yet another bold ensemble from her Sin City weekend, going glam for an evening with beau Travis Barker. Sharing the look on Instagram today, Kourtney herself modeled a glittering scoop-neck top and a shimmering semi-sheer skirt from Fannie Schiavoni; similar designs retail for over $1,700 at Farfetch.

To accent the look further, Kourtney buckled up a set of PVC sandals with thin straps, a secured ankle hold and a stiletto base.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. Kourtney’s own sisters are huge fans of the trend and oftentimes frequent styles from Kanye West’s own Yeezy collections.

Back in May, for example, Kourtney shared behind-the-scenes images from her lifestyle brand, posing in her own extensive closet in a bold twist on mom-chic styling. While she opted for ’90s-inspired mom jeans, her outfit took a daring turn as she modeled a mesh and fishnet top layered over an exposed bralette; the Alice + Olivia top also includes a dusting of transparent beads and a $440 price tag.

On her feet, the media personality continued the glam look in a set of PVC mules with a glittering accent and stiletto heel.

The trending heels are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality‘s footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

