Kourtney Kardashian Cozies Up in the Silkiest Skims Triangle Bralette, Boxer Shorts & Matching Overshirt

Kourtney Kardashian helped her sister Kim Kardashian introduce her newest line of Skims loungewear.

Also joined by Khloe Kardashian and a few other familiar family friends, the Poosh creator posed in new Skims Jacquard pieces on the shapewear brand’s Instagram this afternoon. Pictured front and center, Kourtney modeled the collection’s silky bralette with coordinating boxer-style shorts and a brown satin overshirt; the pieces retail from $42 to $62 and drop at Skims.com on March 23.

As she stood atop a covered dining table, Kourtney boosted her look further in a set of nude strappy stiletto sandals.

Earlier in the week, the media personality gave fans a glimpse into her massive closet last night, trying on an unexpectedly glam at-home look amidst rows and rows of designer heels. She posed in the closet for a mirror selfie, taking to Instagram to show off her peek-a-boo cutout black gown along with a pair of on-trend thong sandals that she appeared to be testing out with the look.

The tan round-toe silhouette came set atop a lifted stiletto heel with thin straps to match, bearing resemblance to a popular Gianvito Rossi design. Titled the Calypso thong sandal, the designer heels include butter-soft leather uppers and a $695 price tag at MyTheresa.

As for Kourtney herself, the sleek sandals yesterday are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

Click through the gallery to find more of Kourtney Kardashian’s standout style over the years.