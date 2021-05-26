Kourtney Kardashian’s Romper & Chunky Utilitarian Boots Are Perfect for a Shopping Spree With Addison Rae

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her chic off-duty style with Addison Rae during a stylish shopping spree.

Sharing a throwback picture from their trip to New York in October 2020, the Poosh founder gave a dressing room look into her stylish taste. The media personality posed in an effortlessly cool black romper while her TikTok star counterpart layered a white jacket over coordinating shorts and a black bralette.

When it came down to footwear, Kourtney herself once more remained on-trend in her designer choices. The Prada lug-sole boots feature a chunky base contrasted by mixed material uppers and a combat boot-inspired lace-up silhouette. Originally coming with an added pouch for a unique touch, the stacked pair can still be found for $1,420 online at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada, Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, J-Lo, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

Here’s a closer look at the Prada boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Just last week, Kourtney wore the Prada boots as she gave Wednesday Addams a run for her money in an edgy look.

Taking to Instagram, the media personality modeled a look that channeled “The Addams Family” character’s signature outfit; the ensemble layered a cutout black sweater over a white collared shirt and an oversize cross necklace to match.

The Prada boots are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

Flip through the gallery for more of Kourtney Kardashian’s edgy style through the years.