Kourtney Kardashian Gets Devilish in the Slickest Red Leather Corset Dress

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her daringly devilish side just in time for Halloween.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alumna shared a photo set of Instagram on Thursday, giving her almost 150 million followers a peek into her behind-the-scenes life. In one look, Kourtney modeled a cherry red leather dress complete with a crisscross halter neck and a keyhole cutout.

The design also included a corseted waistband, tapping into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs; the silhouettes have been spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone.

Earlier this month, Kardashian gave herself a brand new title this week: “Queen of Halloween.”

Surrounded by skeletons and holiday decorations, the media personality took to Instagram to share her excitement for the holiday. Giving off a themed edge, Kourtney modeled an off-the-shoulder black romper for the post complete with a button-up silhouette and long sleeves.

She then matched the little black number to statement boots. The pair rose just over the knee and came equipped with a pointed toe, a cone heel and a slouchy patent leather coating.

Kourtney’s own sleek shoes this week are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality’s footwear collection; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, Kourtney also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

