×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Devilish in the Slickest Red Leather Corset Dress

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
kourtney-kardashian-red-leather-dress
2021
2021
2021
Kourtney Kardashian Style
View Gallery 27 Images

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her daringly devilish side just in time for Halloween.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alumna shared a photo set of Instagram on Thursday, giving her almost 150 million followers a peek into her behind-the-scenes life. In one look, Kourtney modeled a cherry red leather dress complete with a crisscross halter neck and a keyhole cutout.

The design also included a corseted waistband, tapping into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs; the silhouettes have been spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone.

Related

Vanessa Hudgens Is a Witchin' Cheerleader in a Pleated Skirt & Chuck Taylors for Halloween

Amazing Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

Heidi Klum Teases Her Next Legendary Halloween Costume With a Back-From-the-Dead Twist

Earlier this month, Kardashian gave herself a brand new title this week: “Queen of Halloween.”

Surrounded by skeletons and holiday decorations, the media personality took to Instagram to share her excitement for the holiday. Giving off a themed edge, Kourtney modeled an off-the-shoulder black romper for the post complete with a button-up silhouette and long sleeves.

She then matched the little black number to statement boots. The pair rose just over the knee and came equipped with a pointed toe, a cone heel and a slouchy patent leather coating.

Kourtney’s own sleek shoes this week are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality’s footwear collection; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, Kourtney also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

Click through the gallery for more of Kourtney Kardashian’s best shoe styles over the decade.

Vionic Sponsored By Caleres

Shoe of the Month: Vionic Talks Spring in its Step

Vionic takes FN through its upcoming spring collection and shares a big giving moment for fall.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad