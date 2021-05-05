Kourtney Kardashian Gives a Sweet Edge in a Mint Green Mesh Set & Lifted Platforms

Kourtney Kardashian looked Poosh perfect for the next installment of her lifestyle brand’s “Shop Drop” series.

For May, the media personality went springy as she promoted the campaign in a mint green set. The matching ruched bloused and textured flare-leg pants gave a seasonal twist on monochrome styling, all layered over an almost hidden set of black platform heels.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Last month, the Poosh founder showed off an edgier side to her style for a dinner outing in Los Angeles as she used her sweatshirt to make a clear statement with her oldest son Mason Disick.

The media personality stopped by Nobu Malibu last night in a graphic hoodie that read “Don’t Trust Anyone” with stabbing hand imagery. She then matched the bold piece to even bolder pants, complete with a sleek white fabric and peek-a-boo cutout front panels.

On her feet, the Poosh founder then completed her streetwear chic ensemble in lifted canvas sneakers. The black and white pair came complete with a platform midsole, leather cap toe and unique lacing system, all accented by an internal zipper. The design draws resemblance to brands like Rick Owens, Fear of God Essentials and Converse with its retro-chic finish.

Kourtney Kardashian grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu with her eldest son Mason Disick in Los Angeles, April 19. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As for Kourtney herself, the sleek sneakers last night are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

Flip through the gallery for more of Kourtney Kardashian’s edgy and sweet style over the years.