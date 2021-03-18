Kourtney Kardashian Goes Edgy in a Bomber Jacket & Combat Boots for Date With Travis Barker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showed off their edgy couple style this week with a stop at Crossroads Kitchen vegan in Los Angeles

The new couple left the restaurant in relaxed attire on Tuesday, with the Blink 182 drummer opting for a hoodie and sweats and the Poosh founder deciding on a black bomber jacket, coordinating tee and comfy leggings.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker step out for a bite to eat in Los Angeles, March 16. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Kourtney Kardashian’s boots and Travis Barker’s sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

To continue the easygoing appeal of his ensemble, Barker’s look came complete with a set of $70 low-top black Vans sneakers. Kourtney followed suit in black footwear with her Prada boots; the lug-sole boots feature a chunky base contrasted by mixed material uppers and a combat boot-inspired lace-up silhouette.

Originally coming with an added pouch for a unique touch, the stacked pair can still be found for $1,350 online at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Prada Ankle Pouch Combat Boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

The lugged boots are part of Kourtney’s regular footwear rotation, oftentimes sporting them in off-duty attire. In November 2020, for example, the media personality headed out for a shopping spree and a smoothie run with fried Fai Khadra in Los Angeles and opted for a chic look for the outing. As the LA version of winter starts to settle in, Kourtney stayed cozy as she turned an oversize corduroy shirt into a chic dress with a little help from legwear; the opaque tights act as coverage to balance out the shorter hem of her top, providing a versatile way to style pieces in your closet this season.

Kourtney Kardashian makes a smoothie run with Fai Khadra in Los Angeles, Nov. 12, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Kourtney herself, the sleek boots are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear collection; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

