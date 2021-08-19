Kourtney Kardashian Continues Her Streak of Daring Style in a Lace-Up Dress & Ankle-Wrap Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kourtney Kardashian’s style in Mexico just keeps getting bolder and bolder.

The Poosh founder posed with her beau Travis Barker in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Wednesday night in a statement-making striped dress from Fanci Club. The black and white number included a daring lace-up closure across the side and front panels for a trending peek-a-boo appeal.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for summer.

On her feet, Kourtney tapped Manolo Blahnik for a twist on summer’s most beloved footwear trend: ankle-wrap sandals. ankle-wrap heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

The Manolo Blahnik Leval heel itself features black uppers with a double toe strap and a 4-inch heel, retailing for $725 at Farfetch.

Earlier this week, Kourtney donned a printed string bikini, thin body chain and chunky necklace before heading to the beach. The outfit also included a pair of black square-toe flat sandals. Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends.

Kourtney’s own sleek heels today are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality’s footwear collection; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, Kourtney also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

