Kourtney Kardashian Goes Monochrome in a White Jumpsuit & Slithering Boots for Dinner with Mason Disick

Kourtney Kardashian brought spring’s biggest styling trend to dinner with her oldest son Mason Disick and friends this week.

The media personality stepped out of Nobu Malibu on Monday night in style, glowing in all-white attire in what appeared to be a jumpsuit layered with a coordinating button-up jacket.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Kristin Cavallari and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Kourtney Kardashian leaves Nobu Malibu with her eldest son Mason Disick and friends, Los Angeles, March 8. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As for footwear, Kourtney tapped a member of the family to complete her look: her brother-in-law Kanye West. The Poosh founder modeled her favorite Yeezy snakeskin boots featuring a pointed-toe silhouette and mid-height stiletto heel, coming from the brand’s Season 5 collection. While Kourtney’s exact pair is no longer available, similar designs from West’s label retail from $806 to $1,100 online at sites like Farfetch and Yoox.

Mason, too, sported footwear courtesy of Yeezy in his choice of comfortable slides. The recognizable sandals feature the brand’s distinctive shark-tooth sole, along with a thick upper band and a chunky footbed. The Yeezy slides originally were released in December 2019 before releasing in 2020 in three new colorways. The adult, infant and kids’ sizes of Mason Disick’s “Bone” iteration are all currently sold out across the market; though they once retailed for just $55, you can now find the adult silhouette on StockX.com anywhere from $311 to $450.

A closer view of Kourtney Kardashian’s snakeskin boots and Mason Disick’s Yeezy slides. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As for Kourtney herself, the sleek boots yesterday are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

