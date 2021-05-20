Kourtney Kardashian Takes Disneyland in a Themed Sweater & Skate Sneakers With Travis Barker & Their Families

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker brought their families together this week at the happiest place on Earth: Disneyland.

The Poosh founder and the Blind-182 artist brought two of Kourtney’s kids — Mason and Penelope — along with Barker’s daughter Alabama and son Landon to the California theme park on Wednesday. For the outing, Kourtney stayed on-theme in a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt and straight-leg ivory trousers.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take a few of their own kids —including Kourtney’s oldest son Mason and daughter Penelope and Travis’s daughter Alabama and son Landon — to Disneyland in California, May 19. CREDIT: Marksman/Snorlax/MEGA

A closer view of Kourtney Kardashian’s sneakers. CREDIT: Marksman/Snorlax/MEGA

On her feet, the Poosh founder then completed her streetwear chic ensemble in lifted canvas sneakers. The black and white pair came complete with a platform midsole, leather cap toe and unique lacing system, all accented by an internal zipper. The design draws resemblance to brands like Rick Owens, Fear of God Essentials and Converse with its retro-chic finish.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take a few of their own kids —including Kourtney’s oldest son Mason and daughter Penelope and Travis’s daughter Alabama and son Landon — to Disneyland in California, May 19. CREDIT: Marksman/Snorlax/MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take a few of their own kids —including Kourtney’s oldest son Mason and daughter Penelope and Travis’s daughter Alabama and son Landon — to Disneyland in California, May 19. CREDIT: Marksman/Snorlax/MEGA

As for Kourtney herself, the sleek sneakers last night are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

