Kourtney Kardashian Plays With Proportions in a ’90s Look & Dr. Martens

By Alexa Hempel
Kourtney Kardashian Style
Kourtney Kardashian Style
Kourtney Kardashian Style
Kourtney Kardashian Style
Paying homage to all things ’90s, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted sporting her favorite pair of shoes last night while grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. After numerous times being seen in the retro-style footwear, the eldest Kardashian has proved these Dr. Martens are her favorite go-to’s.

Kardashian chose to pair the Dr. Martens with baggy black pants, a sheer graphic top and her mini Prada Nylon Bag. Her street style has revealed a more edgy motif than the rest of the Kardashian clan, as the retro-style shoes have been vital to her various grunge worthy ensembles.

Kourtney Kardashian dines at Nobu Malibu with daughter Penelope Disick and friends in Malibu. 22 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian And Penelope Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA748833_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA
Kourtney Kardashian dines at Nobu Malibu with daughter Penelope Disick and friends in Malibu. 22 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian And Penelope Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA748833_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Fellow A-Listers like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber favor the brand too. Kardashian’s shoes are constructed out of a smooth, black leather, giving the footwear a utility-style feel. The outer sole showcases yellow thread detailing, adding a slight pop of color to any outfit.

A closer look at Kourtney’s shoes
CREDIT: MEGA
The brand’s core styles are versatile enough for almost any outfit, so we’ve gathered a few options for you similar to Dr. Martens’ 1461 oxfords.

Dr. Martens 1461 oxfords
CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Buy Now: Dr. Martens 1461 Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes, $120

ASOS Mottle Leather Flat Brogues Shoes
CREDIT: ASOS

Buy Now: ASOS Mottle Leather Flat Brogues Shoes, $56

Steve Madden Casual Helga Shoe
CREDIT: Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Helga Black Leather Shoe, $110

