Kourtney Kardashian Plays With Proportions in a ’90s Look & Dr. Martens

Paying homage to all things ’90s, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted sporting her favorite pair of shoes last night while grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. After numerous times being seen in the retro-style footwear, the eldest Kardashian has proved these Dr. Martens are her favorite go-to’s.

Kardashian chose to pair the Dr. Martens with baggy black pants, a sheer graphic top and her mini Prada Nylon Bag. Her street style has revealed a more edgy motif than the rest of the Kardashian clan, as the retro-style shoes have been vital to her various grunge worthy ensembles.

Fellow A-Listers like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber favor the brand too. Kardashian’s shoes are constructed out of a smooth, black leather, giving the footwear a utility-style feel. The outer sole showcases yellow thread detailing, adding a slight pop of color to any outfit.

A closer look at Kourtney’s shoes CREDIT: MEGA The brand’s core styles are versatile enough for almost any outfit, so we’ve gathered a few options for you similar to Dr. Martens’ 1461 oxfords.

CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Buy Now: Dr. Martens 1461 Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes, $120

CREDIT: ASOS

Buy Now: ASOS Mottle Leather Flat Brogues Shoes, $56

CREDIT: Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Helga Black Leather Shoe, $110

