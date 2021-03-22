Kourtney Kardashian Masters Date Night Style in a Glittering Sweater & Daring Cutout Leather Pants

Kourtney Kardashian brought her edgy-chic style to dinner this weekend with her new beau Travis Barker.

Joining the Blink-182 musician at Nobu on Saturday night, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for a bold combination in a glittering striped sweater and daringly cut black leather pants; you can shop the lurex top from Victoria Beckham for $752 at Farfetch.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this spring, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, skirt or, in Kourtney’s case, pants, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker step out and about in Los Angeles, March 20. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Kourtney Kardashian’s boots. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

To elevate the elongated hem of her standout attire, the Poosh founder slipped on an elevated set of pointed-toe boots; the sleek leather pair included a lifted heel with a patent finish.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker step out and about in Los Angeles, March 20. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Kourtney Kardashian’s boots. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

The new couple also ventured to Nobu on Friday night as well, with Kourtney once more decided on daring pants for the outing. Matching them to a graphic tee, the media personality modeled Mugler wool trousers with sheer mesh paneling along with similar pointy boots.

Kourtney Kardashian at Nobu Malibu on March 19, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Kourtney herself, the sleek boots yesterday are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality’s footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Kourtney Kardashian’s standout style over the years.