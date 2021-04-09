Kourtney Kardashian’s Trench Coat, Crop Top & Mom Jeans Are the Easiest Date Night Combo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s dinner outing came with a few special guests: Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Together, the group dined at Nobu Malibu on Wednesday night all in stylish attire. Kourtney in particular found a perfect outfit combination as she layered a semi-sheer crop top under a long black coat with light-wash mom jeans to match.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian leave Nobu Malibu with Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West, Los Angeles, April 7. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the Poosh founder slipped on the sleekest white points with a lifted heel and elongated pointed toe.

North, 8, decided to support her father in shoes from his Adidas Yeezy line. The Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Ararat” colorway launched with a $75 retail price tag during a surprise drop in June. With comparisons drawn to Crocs’ classic clogs, the one-of-a-kind silhouette became a highly anticipated shoe thanks to its never-before-seen details and striking divergence from typical sneaker creations. Formed from a harvested algae foam, adult sizes of the aerodynamic shoes resell anywhere from $320 to $698 at StockX.com.

As for Kourtney herself, the sleek boots last night are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

