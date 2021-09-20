Kourtney Kardashian’s Crocheted Bikini Top, Short Shorts & Retro Yeezy Sneakers Are So Rad

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kourtney Kardashian gave her own take on retro style this weekend in bold biking attire.

The Poosh creator debuted one of her most “rad” looks to date on Sunday via Instagram, posing in a coordinating green and white set; the outfit specifically included a crochet-knit bikini top and matching short shorts, all in a checkered pattern.

Fishnet, crocheted fabric and open-knit materials come together as a major trend for celeb style in 2021. Whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals, Rihanna, Gabrielle Union and Dua Lipa are amongst the many who have modeled these fabrics over the past few weeks alone.

As for Kourtney herself, the media personality rounded out her own crocheted look with sneakers from Adidas. The low-top kicks offer up a classic and retro appeal, formed with white leather uppers and a perforated Three Stripes adornment. The unique silhouette is actually a collaboration between the German athletic brand and Kourtney’s former brother-in-law Kanye West, flagged under his Yeezy line. The Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas OG reimagined a style from the 1980s and originally retailed for $120 when it was released in 2017.

Nowadays, the sneaker resells for upwards of $269 to $669 at Stadium Goods.

Kourtney’s own sleek shoes this week are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality’s footwear collection; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, Kourtney also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online

