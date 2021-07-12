Kourtney Kardashian Takes Sin City in an Asymmetric Corset, Leather Pants & Big Toe Sandals

Las Vegas was filled to the brim with celebrities this weekend, all in town to watch the Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor fight go down.

Sitting in the stands on Saturday was none other than Kourtney Kardashian and beau Travis Barker. The duo broke out their newfound edgy couple style for the occasion, sharing the sweet moment on Instagram last night.

For the event, the Poosh founder herself modeled a one-shoulder black corset with coordinating black leather pants to match.

When it came down to footwear, the media personality herself decided on a see-through mule with a big toe loop.

Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Lori Harvey and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

Kourtney herself previously wore the same silhouette of sandals for a date night with the Blink-182 artist back in June.

The couple stepped out for a bite to eat at celeb-favorited spot Craig’s in Los Angeles on June 23. Both giving off edgy vibes, Barker opted for a cutoff tee and jeans while Kourtney modeled a scoop-neck, cutout satin Sandy Liang top with a Mother of All Skirt.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott dine at Craig’s in West Hollywood on June 24. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

The trending heels are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality‘s footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

Go bold like Kourtney Kardashian in these twists on the big toe sandal trend.

