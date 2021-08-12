Kourtney Kardashian Goes Bold in a Skims Bralette, Silky Slip Skirt & Chunky Combat Boots

Kourtney Kardashian mixed a few of summer’s biggest trends in an edgy way.

The Poosh founder took to her Instagram Stories this afternoon for a chic mirror selfie with a little help from Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand. Matched to a red slip maxi skirt, the ensemble highlighted a black thin-strap bralette from the intimates line that retails for $32 at Skims.com.

Slip dresses and skirts, like low-rise jeans and bandana tops, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouette is favorited this year already by Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more top stars and used to be a go-to pick for Longoria herself both on and off set back in the day.

Kourtney’s edginess continued with black footwear in the form of her go-to Prada boots; the lug-sole boots feature a chunky base contrasted by mixed material uppers and a combat boot-inspired lace-up silhouette.

Originally coming with an added pouch for a unique touch, the stacked pair can still be found for $1,350 online at Saks Fifth Avenue.

As for Kourtney herself, the sleek boots are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear collection; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, Kanye West's Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style. Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

