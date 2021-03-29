Kourtney Kardashian Dares to Wear a Bathing Suit In the Snow With a Puffer Coat & Glowing Snow Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian dared to make an unconventional styling move this weekend in a look that you won’t see on most snow days.

The Poosh founder, who is currently vacationing in Aspen, Colo., ventured out in the fresh powder in a bold outfit combination. As seen on Instagram on Sunday, the ensemble highlighted a glittering string bikini matched to an Alice + Olivia white puffer coat and a classic white cowboy hat.

The finishing touch came in the form of glowing white snow boots, set with puffed uppers, a platform base and securing straps across the shaft.

Earlier in the week, Kourtney was also joined by her three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick — on the slopes for a day of family fun. Standing out from the crowd, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star herself opted for an unmissable neon pink ski suit with a matching oversize puffer jacket.

This time, for footwear, Kourtney prepped for a downhill ride in black ski boots that came with a matching black helmet.

As for Kourtney herself, the ski boots this weekend are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality’s footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

