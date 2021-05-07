Kourtney Kardashian Unconventionally Matches a Neon Bikini to Her Favorite ‘Dad Shoes’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian served up an unexpected yet comfortable way to style your bathing suits this season.

Sharing pictures from her disposable camera, the media personality threw it back to Palm Springs in 2020 in style. Her ensemble included a striped shirt as a coverup, matched to a neon yellow bikini and a wide brim hat.

The real kicker of the look, though, was Kourtney’s choice of footwear.

For the occasion, the mom-of-three tapped into a major trend from a few years back: dad shoes. Earning their name for their oversize nature and chunky appeal, these sneakers took over the celebrity style scene in 2018 with a little help from Gigi Hadid, Jaden Smith, Balenciaga and more major power players.

As for the Poosh founder, the media personality chose a classic pair for her revitalization of the trend courtesy of New Balance. The Boston-based brand’s silhouettes have been a staple in closets for decades thanks to their blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology. Kourtney’s silhouette in particular is the 990v% and retails for $175 at Shopbop.

As for Kourtney herself, the sleek sneakers last night are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

