Kim Kardashian Brings Her New Signature Style to ‘SNL’ in a Latex Catsuit & Knife Boots

Kim Kardashian is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this week and it is already setting up to be a must-watch episode.

The media personality headed to rehearsals in New York on Tuesday, stepping out of her hotel in a twist on her new signature style. The look, of course, came from Balenciaga and featured a full black ensemble formed from a draped robe top with latex tights and gloves.

Leading up to the Met Gala this year, Kim began putting her bold dresses and pants on the shelves and instead tapped Balenciaga and its creative director Demna Gvasalia for a series of almost camouflaging looks created with the same skin-tight fabric.

Adding on an unmissable iridescent fringed coat later in the evening, Kim’s look came complete with a pair of sleek streamlined boots. Titled the Balenciaga’s Knife boots, the signature silhouette from the French brand features an elongated pointed toe, sock-style fit and a unique boxed heel counter. The style also comes set atop a 3.25-inch heel with similar pairs retailing for $950 at MyTheresa.

Kim Kardashian arrives at a ‘Saturday Night Live’ host dinner in New York, Oct. 5. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s outfit this week is just a few of many wild combinations in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the reality television personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

