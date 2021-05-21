Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm West’s Birthday in a Tank Top, Parachute Pants & Glow-in-the-Dark Yeezys

Kim Kardashian threw her youngest son the wildest 2nd birthday party in classic Kardashian fashion.

The media personality celebrated Psalm West’s birthday on May 9, revealing the work site-themed party on Instagram last night. For the event, Kim herself went comfy-chic in a Skims tank top tucked into classic ’90s parachute pants.

Parachute pants were all the rage decades ago, favorited by the likes of Gwen Stefani, TLC, and more style stars at end of the 20th century. The revitalization of the throwback design comes amongst a return of late 1990s trends across the celebrity fashion scene — think square-toe sandals, low-rise pants and bandana headscarves.

On her feet, Kim broke out a pair of sneakers from Kanye West’s line. The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Arzareth” employs engineered mesh across the uppers, overlayed with a glow-in-the-dark cage for structure and stability. The interior back neoprene bootie provides a close fit while added reflective elements across the tongue add for a final sleek touch.

Instead of signature Boost cushioning, though, this style includes an EVA foam midsole encapsulated within a thick shell and set atop a herringbone rubber outsole with improved traction. The colorway debuted in August 2020 and now resells for upwards of $388 to $1,079 at StockX.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Arzareth.” CREDIT: Adidas

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s outfit this week is just a few of many wild combinations in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

