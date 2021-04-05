Kim Kardashian Gives Her Workout a Sunny Twist in Neon Leggings & Unreleased Yeezy Cutout Slides

Kim Kardashian brought the sunshine this Easter in the brightest way.

The media mogul posed on the holiday in unexpectedly casual workout gear that teamed a matching scoop-neck sports bra with high-rise leggings. To continue the monochrome appeal of her attire, Kim also slipped on a set of buzzy Yeezy slides that haven’t even hit the market yet.

Rumored to be titled the Yeezy 450 Slide, the golden sandals appears to incorporate the same foam and rubber materials as the original Yeezy Slides that launched in 2019. This time, though, the uppers feature a unique cutout design with a slightly thinner use of material. Kim herself first teased the slides on her social media in November of last year.

Kim showing the new Yeezy slides, as well as all of the recent/upcoming colorways via IG: pic.twitter.com/F2rvpslZyV — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) November 30, 2020

As for the original Yeezy sandals, Kanye West’s recognizable silhouette highlights the style’s distinctive shark-tooth sole, along with a thick upper band and a chunky footbed.

The styles originally were released in December 2019 but recently rereleased at YeezySupply.com in three colorways. The adult, infant and kids’ sizes of the beloved “Bone” iteration are all currently sold out across the market; though they once retailed for just $55, you can now find the adult silhouette on StockX.com anywhere from $292 to $457.

Here’s a closer look at the Yeezy Slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s own standout combination is just one of many wild pieces in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.