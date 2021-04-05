×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kim Kardashian Gives Her Workout a Sunny Twist in Neon Leggings & Unreleased Yeezy Cutout Slides

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
kim-kardashian-leggings-sports-bra
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
View Gallery 45 Images

Kim Kardashian brought the sunshine this Easter in the brightest way.

The media mogul posed on the holiday in unexpectedly casual workout gear that teamed a matching scoop-neck sports bra with high-rise leggings. To continue the monochrome appeal of her attire, Kim also slipped on a set of buzzy Yeezy slides that haven’t even hit the market yet.

Rumored to be titled the Yeezy 450 Slide, the golden sandals appears to incorporate the same foam and rubber materials as the original Yeezy Slides that launched in 2019. This time, though, the uppers feature a unique cutout design with a slightly thinner use of material. Kim herself first teased the slides on her social media in November of last year.

As for the original Yeezy sandals, Kanye West’s recognizable silhouette highlights the style’s distinctive shark-tooth sole, along with a thick upper band and a chunky footbed.

Related

9 Ear Savers for a Comfortable Mask-Wearing Experience

Lily Collins Brings a Sweet Edge in a Collared Minidress & Thin Sandals at the 2021 SAG Awards

Megan Thee Stallion Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in a Striped Catsuit & Sky-High Sandals

The styles originally were released in December 2019 but recently rereleased at YeezySupply.com in three colorways. The adult, infant and kids’ sizes of the beloved “Bone” iteration are all currently sold out across the market; though they once retailed for just $55, you can now find the adult silhouette on StockX.com anywhere from $292 to $457.

Yeezy-Slide
Here’s a closer look at the Yeezy Slide.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s own standout combination is just one of many wild pieces in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking style over the years.

Someone scanning the QR code of Sponsored By Avery Dennison

Digital Revolution: Fashion Supply Chain

Avery Dennison debuts its launch of atma.io, a digital ID platform for supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad