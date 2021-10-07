Kim Kardashian Plays With Proportions in an Oversize Puffer Vest & Thigh-High Leather Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kim Kardashian is continuing her streak of bold Balenciaga looks ahead of her “Saturday Night Live” performance.

Hosting this weekend’s episode, the media mogul headed to rehearsals on Wednesday in eye-catching, all-black attire. The ensemble played with the balance of proportions, kicking off with her new go-to latex shirt and coordinating leather pants. Next came a dramatically oversize vest from the Paris-based luxury house; the design included a puffer-style silhouette with cutoff sleeves and an attached leather skirt.

Kim Kardashian heads to ‘Saturday Night Live’ rehearsals in New York, Oct. 6. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kim Kardashian’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Holding tight to a larger-than-life piece of luggage, Kim rounded out her look with another leather element, this time in the form of thigh-high boots.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Kim Kardashian heads to ‘Saturday Night Live’ rehearsals in New York, Oct. 6. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s outfit this week is just a few of many wild combinations in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the reality television personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Russo Boots, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Buy Now: System Croc Boots, $380 (was $745).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Eilah Boots, $100.

Find more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking outfits over the years at the gallery now.