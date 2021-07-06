Kim Kardashian Is So ’90s in a Cropped Cardigan, Silky Slip Dress & the Strappiest Sandals

Kim Kardashian met up with two of fashion’s biggest names this week during her trip to Italy.

As seen on her Instagram, the media personality met up with Donatella Versace and Kim Jones in a stylish run-in. For the occasion, Kim herself channeled the 1990s in a spaghetti-strap Gucci dress from the brand’s 1997 collection; the piece then came layered under an ultra cropped vintage Dolce & Gabbana cardigan with sold-out Helmut Lang sandals.

Slip dresses and cardigans are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early 2000s, favorited this year already by Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more top stars. You can find the trends mixed in with low-rise pants, bandana tops and square-toe sandals as fashion fans make a 180 back towards the familiar and comfortable styles of decades past.

Earlier in her vacation to Rome, the KKW Beauty founder posed in front of the famous Colosseum in trending fashion.

Her ensemble matched a keyhole-cutout long-sleeve top to the silkiest navy shorts, all tied together with her choice of thong sandals. Thong-toe footwear also returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with the ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion.

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s outfit this week is just a few of many wild combinations in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the reality television personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

Check out the gallery for more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking style over the years.