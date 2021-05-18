Kim Kardashian Picks Between Two Trending Sandals to Accent Her Risk-Taking Latex Set

Kim Kardashian showed off the versatility of her footwear style as she asked her 221 million followers for shoe advice today.

The media mogul took to Instagram to show off a risk-taking outfit of the day, modeling a Miu Miu latex mini skirt and a coordinating backless leather top from a special designer: Mowalola Ogunlesi. A 26-year-old rising star born in Nigeria, Ogunlesi’s designs gained traction across social media in the past seasons and even was tapped by Kanye West as the design director for his new Yeezy Gap partnership back in June 2020.

As for Kim herself, the media personality decided between two pairs of shoes to accent her own slick ensemble. The first comes courtesy of Manolo Blahnik in a thin-strap design with an ankle-wrap finish; favored by Rihanna, Kristin Cavallari, Cardi B and more for spring, ankle-wrap heels snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit. Similar silhouettes from Blahnik retail for $725 at Farfetch.

The second pair in question taps another major brand: Bottega Veneta. The BV Spiral silhouette not only features a structured strap but also a 4-inch curved heel and a loop toe finish. While the model’s embossed colorway has since sold out, similar brown leather iterations retail for $1,660 at MyTheresa.

Related Shay Mitchell Does the Big Toe Sandal Trend in a Glowing White Bralette, Shacket & Sailor Cuff Jeans Kendall Jenner Is Her Own Brand Ambassador in an 818 Tequila Vest & Surprisingly Affordable Sneakers Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month With Gear From Brands That Give Back

Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Lori Harvey and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

Botta Veneta Spiral heeled sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Exact Luxury

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s outfit this week is just a few of many wild combinations in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

Click through the gallery for more of Kim Kardashian’s bold shoes over the years.