Kim Kardashian Goes Cozy From Her Fuzzy Wrap Top & Shorts to Her Coated Lamborghini

You can shop Kim’s choice of the white Bone colorway for $48 at Skims.com.

A closer look at the Skims The Slide slippers. CREDIT: DAMION LLOYD/Skims

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s outfit this week is just a few of many wild combinations in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

Click through the gallery for more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking taste over the years