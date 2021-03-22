Kim Kardashian Goes Camo in a Military Minidress & the Wildest Cargo Thigh-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian is back and bolder than ever with her latest look on Instagram.

The beauty mogul took to social media this afternoon to show off her daring sartorial choices, modeling a head-to-toe camouflage ensemble. The outfit included a printed, spaghetti-strap minidress teamed with coordinating thing-high boots; the slouchy footwear design featured a military-style pattern set atop a pointed-toe silhouette and a towering stiletto heel.

Set with cargo pockets across the side, the design bears a strong resemblance to Vetements’ canvas boots, shoppable for over $2,400 at MyTheresa.

Related Gigi Hadid Gives Her Brogues an Upgrade With a Leather Coat in This Color That Is Perfect for Any Season Krysten Ritter Edges Up Her Hiking Outfit With a Black Tank, Ripped Jeans & Hot Pink Adidas Jill Biden Returns From Camp David in Her Favorite Skinny Jeans & a Velvet Coat With President Joe Biden

Vetements Camo Cargo boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

For her upcoming KKW Fragrance line, Kim Kardashian is tapping her sister Kendall Jenner for an outdoor-inspired collection. Pulling inspiration from Kendall’s love for horseback riding, the sisters introduced three new fragrances in matching fashion. The duo, as seen on Instagram, twinned for the campaign in leather bustier tops and tan suede riding pants.

Both media personalities also incorporated their own personality style preferences into knee-high riding boots to top things off; Kim modeled a sleek leather pair while Kendall decided on a soft suede design.

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s own standout combination is just one of many wild pieces in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019. Go camo like Kim Kardashian in these more wallet-friendly takes on her bold boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Vava Boots, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Mia Mckinley Booties, $40 (was $50).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Lucky Brand Boots, $108.