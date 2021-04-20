Kim Kardashian Is Ready for Summer in a Mesh Hoodie, Biker Shorts & Fishnet Booties

Kim Kardashian modeled new pieces from her own Skims line in bold fashion today.

The shapewear brand founder donned an all-black set from her Skims “Summer Mesh” collection this afternoon, layering a $78 semi-sheer black hoodie over coordinating briefs and $28 biker shorts. To accent the look further, Kim layered in statement jewelry and a bold pair of mesh fishnet booties with a towering heel and pointed toe.

In another look from the new collection, Kim continued her monochrome styling in an all-white ensemble. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari and even Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

For the Skims founder, her monochrome look included her brand’s new mesh dress with slouchy thigh-high boots.

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s standout outfit today is just one of many wild combinations in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.