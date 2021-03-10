Kim Kardashian Cuddles Up to North West in Leather Pants & Sneakers From Kanye West’s Line

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet snap with her eldest daughter, North West, this week as the duo posed with coordinating looks — and matching puppies, too.

The mother-daughter duo appeared on Kim’s Instagram page today, holding tight to pets “Sushi and Saké.” While North decided on what appears to be a black romper, the KKW Beauty founder followed the same appeal in a black tank top matched to wide-leg leather pants.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this spring, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, skirt or, in Kim’s case, pants, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

As for footwear, Kim tapped Kanye West’s buzzy on-going Yeezy line with Adidas. This particular silhouette, the Adidas Yeezy QNTM “Barium,” features a basketball-like mid-top silhouette formed with Primeknit uppers to hug the foot in place. The unique design also includes a black neoprene collar contrasted by a reflective heel counter and pops of gray across the sides in a wave-like pattern.

This colorway released in June 2020 with a price tag of $250 but now resells for upwards of $195 to $365 at Stadium Goods.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Barium.” CREDIT: Adidas

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s own standout combination is just one of many wild pieces in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.