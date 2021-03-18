Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Twin in Leather Bustiers, Suede Pants & Classic Riding Boots

For her next KKW Fragrance line, Kim Kardashian is tapping her sister Kendall Jenner for an outdoor-inspired collection.

Pulling inspiration from Kendall’s love for horseback riding, the sisters introduced three new fragrances in matching fashion. The duo, as seen on Instagram, twinned for the campaign in leather bustier tops and tan suede riding pants.

Both media personalities also incorporated their own personality style preferences into knee-high riding boots to top things off; Kim modeled a sleek leather pair while Kendall decided on a soft suede design.

In another look for the photoshoot, Kendall donned a monochrome ensemble as she cozied up to one of her horses. The look tapped the celeb-favorited leather attire trend in a corseted black blazer with matching slick trousers; the second outfit also included another pair of riding boots, this time with a black leather finish courtesy of Chanel.

Knee-high, riding and thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Related Olivia Culpo Gives Summertime Inspo in Sheer Blouse & Studded Sandals for Valentino Kate Middleton Masters Tonal Dressing in Classic Camel Coat & Chocolate Suede Pumps Kourtney Kardashian Goes Edgy in a Bomber Jacket & Combat Boots for Date With Travis Barker

You can oftentimes find the Kendall herself in a selection of trending shoes. The supermodel’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include By Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully also started their own eponymous brand, the Kendall + Kylie label, that serves up a selection of apparel, footwear and accessories.

As for Kim, when it comes to her personal style, her own standout combination is just one of many wild pieces in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

Click through the gallery to find more of the Kardashian family’s boldest looks over the years.