Kim Kardashian Trades Boots for Chaps in Her Brightest Outfit of the Week

By Claudia Miller
Kim Kardashian is brightening up her New York style.

Spotted leaving her hotel this afternoon, the star headed to “Saturday Night Live” rehearsals in a head-to-toe hot pink ensemble. The outfit kicked off with a tailored blazer complete with padded shoulders and a cinched torso, all with a soft velvet fabric coating.

To create a full monochrome look, Kim zipped up the wildest set of boots.

kim kardashian, pink blazer, hot pink, heels, boots, thigh-high boots, jacket, new york, hotel, snl
Kim Kardashian leaves her New York City hotel in a bright pink blazer and boots, Oct. 7.
CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

kim kardashian, pink blazer, hot pink, heels, boots, thigh-high boots, jacket, new york, hotel, snlkim kardashian, pink blazer, hot pink, heels, boots, thigh-high boots, jacket, new york, hotel, snl
A closer view of Kim Kardashian’s boots.
CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

The coordinating hot pink pair extended far beyond an ankle-high or knee-high silhouette and instead skimmed all the way up the thigh and close to the hip. The silhouette connected at the top in a hold echoing that of a stirrup or chaps to ensure that the sleeve of the boot stays in place.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names.

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s outfit today is just one of many wild combinations in the reality TV personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the reality television personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

Make your outfit pop like Kim K in these bright pink boots.

Buy Now: Giuliano Galiano Helena Boots, $411.

Buy Now: Zara Fabric Boots, $70.

Buy Now: Silent D Comess Boots, $158.

For more, click through the gallery to see Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking style catalog.

