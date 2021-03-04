Kim Kardashian Goes Monochrome Chic in a Bodycon Dress & Bold Ankle-Wrap Heels With La La Anthony

Kim Kardashian reunited with longtime friend La La Anthony today as the duo showed off their individual bold style.

As seen on Instagram this afternoon, the KKW Beauty founder joined Anthony in a chic hangout; Kim herself opted for a form-fitting pistachio green dress with a semi-sheer finish layered over what resembles Skims shapewear. Her red-headed counterpart decided on a black and white tube dress matched to PVC glittering mules.

Kim’s footwear was not to be missed, either, as she continued the monochrome appeal of her ensemble with satin green sandals. The ankle-wrapping design included glittering straps, a towering stiletto heel and an on-trend square toe.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Earlier this week, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star herself posed for Dolce & Gabbana’s campaign ahead of its fall ’21 show this week, taking to Twitter on Tuesday to show off her daring look. The outfit transformed the monochrome trend in a satin-trimmed bustier top and lace-paneled biker shorts layered over semi-sheer tights with silky gloves to match.

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s own standout combination is just one of many wild pieces in the television personality‘s closet. Kim favors apparel from Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.