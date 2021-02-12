Kim Kardashian Pops in a Cutout Cherry Red Top, Leather Pants & Teetering Stiletto Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian brought her bold style out for a night on the town, visiting a friend’s home in Los Angeles this week.

As she stepped out of her car on Wednesday, the media personality showed off her statement attire, starting with a cherry red cutout blouse. The button-down, collared top came tucked into high-rise leather pants.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this fall — and now this winter, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, leggings or, in Kim’s case, pants, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks.

To complete the stylish ensemble, the KKW Beauty founder opted for classic booties; the pointed-toe pair came set atop a steep stiletto heel to balance the elongated hem of her pants.

When it comes to her own personal style, Kim’s standout combination is just one of many wild pieces in the television personality‘s closet. Kim favors apparel from Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019. Channel Kim Kardashian with ease in these boots that echo her footwear choice of the day. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

