×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kim Kardashian Pops in a Cutout Cherry Red Top, Leather Pants & Teetering Stiletto Boots

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
kim-kardashian-red-shirt-pants
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
View Gallery 45 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian brought her bold style out for a night on the town, visiting a friend’s home in Los Angeles this week.

As she stepped out of her car on Wednesday, the media personality showed off her statement attire, starting with a cherry red cutout blouse. The button-down, collared top came tucked into high-rise leather pants.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this fall — and now this winter, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, leggings or, in Kim’s case, pants, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks.

Related

Christina Aguilera's Leather Trench, Air Jordans & Printed Headscarf Channel the 2000s

Katie Holmes Dresses Up Her Pajamas in a Cozy Coat, Sleek Sneakers & the Silkiest Pants

Lauren London's Flannel, High-Rise Joggers & Suede Kicks Are Peak Athleisure

kim kardashian, leather pants, cutout shirt, red shirt, black boots, booties, los angeles
Kim Kardashian steps out of her card in Los Angeles, Feb. 10.
CREDIT: MEGA
kim kardashian, leather pants, cutout shirt, red shirt, black boots, booties, los angeles
Kim Kardashian steps out of her card in Los Angeles, Feb. 10.
CREDIT: MEGA
kim kardashian, leather pants, cutout shirt, red shirt, black boots, booties, los angeles
A closer view of Kim Kardashian’s boots.
CREDIT: MEGA

To complete the stylish ensemble, the KKW Beauty founder opted for classic booties; the pointed-toe pair came set atop a steep stiletto heel to balance the elongated hem of her pants.

kim kardashian, leather pants, cutout shirt, red shirt, black boots, booties, los angeles
Kim Kardashian steps out of her card in Los Angeles, Feb. 10.
CREDIT: MEGA
kim kardashian, leather pants, cutout shirt, red shirt, black boots, booties, los angeles
A closer view of Kim Kardashian’s boots.
CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to her own personal style, Kim’s standout combination is just one of many wild pieces in the television personality‘s closet. Kim favors apparel from Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

Channel Kim Kardashian with ease in these boots that echo her footwear choice of the day.

black boots, stilettos, diesel
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Diesel Ankle Boots, $149 (was $298).

scutz, black boots, stilettos
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Buy Now: Schutz Michela Boots, $148.

black boots, stilettos, nine west
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Nine West Quanette Boots, $120 (was $130).

click through the gallery to find more of Kim Kardashian’s most daring looks throughout the years.

Joules yellow rainboots stepping into grassland Sponsored By Joules

The Brand Offering Something for Everyone in the Great Outdoors

A new wave of consumers is heading outside and turning to Joules for footwear that can take them through the elements.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad