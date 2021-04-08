Kim Kardashian Debuts Her Billionaire Style in a Peek-a-Boo Cutout Top, High-Rise Jeans & Soft Booties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian celebrated her new billionaire status in style this week as she headed out to dinner in Los Angeles.

Stepping out for a bite to eat at La Scala on Tuesday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star went bold in a cutout peek-a-boo sweater matched to ultra high-rise brown jeans. The media personality had lots to celebrate as Forbes announced earlier this week that Kim is officially now a billionaire, estimating that her net worth grew from $780 million to $1 billion since October 2020 thanks to her KKW Beauty and Skims brands.

Kim Kardashian heads out to dinner at La Scala in Beverly Hills, April 6. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kim Kardashian’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

The beauty mogul then continued her monochrome look for the evening in soft almond toe boots with a lifted block heel.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Eva Longoria, Kristin Cavallari and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s own standout combination is just one of many wild pieces in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the television personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019. Channel Kim Kardashian in these brown boots inspired by her look with a pick for every taste. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

