Kim Kardashian Takes Spring’s Most Daring Trend to the Next Level in a Low-Rise Cutout Dress

Kim Kardashian proved once more why she is a master of spring’s most daring trend this week.

Taking to Instagram for a selfie in her full room-sized closet, the KKW Fragrance founder modeled a ribbed sleeveless dress with a bold twist. The maxi-length design included a wild, low-rise cutout across the torso tied together with a cinched yellow belt.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout tops, pants and dresses are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season. From Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs, you can find the skin-baring numbers on everyone from Zendaya to Dua Lipa and even Kim’s own siblings, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Kim Kardashian herself modeled another wild peek-a-boo design earlier this month while on a tropical vacation. The custom Namita Khade freshwater Pearl dress featured almost invisible straps with open windows across the bodice and torso.

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s standout outfit last night is just one of many wild combinations in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.