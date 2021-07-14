Kim Kardashian Gives the Low-Rise Pants Revitalization a Cozy Twist in Fuzzy Slides

Kim Kardashian is giving one of this year’s throwback trends a comfy upgrade in pieces from her own Skims collection.

The media personality took to Instagram this afternoon in fresh pieces courtesy of her shapewear label, opting for a halter crop top and fuzzy pants from the Skims Cozy line; her knit top retails for $48 with the matching bottoms available for $88 online.

Low-rise pants and halter tops were a common sight decades ago as stars elevated their off-duty attire with bold tube tops and thong-toe heels amongst other major trends.

To round out the comfy at-home outfit, Kim once more tapped into her Skims collective with the brand’s first venture into footwear. The slip-on Skims Slide released in five colorways in November 2020 and features the coziest faux fur uppers. In addition to its fuzzy exterior, the slides also include a logo-embossed rubber outsole for added traction as well as a plush fabric on the footbed for extra comfort.

You can shop Kim’s choice of the Bone white colorway for $48 at Skims.com.

A closer look at the Skims The Slide slippers. CREDIT: DAMION LLOYD/Skims

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s outfit this week is just a few of many wild combinations in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the reality television personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

