Kim Kardashian Makes a Daring Case for Capris in a Cropped Sweater & Stiletto Work Boots

Kim Kardashian made a case for a disputed trend from the early 2000s this week.

Stopping by a friend’s place in Los Angeles, the media personality stepped out in a printed cropped sweater and retro-chic cargo pants. The high-rise pants featured a slick red leather fabric and a unique cropped silhouette that was a favorite of J-Lo, Britney Spears, Beyoncé in earlier decades.

A sleek piece of leather attire also has become one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this spring, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, skirt or, in Kim’s case, pants, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks.

Kim Kardashian visits a friend’s house in West Hollywood, Calif., March 31. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Kim also brought back another 2000s favorite: work boots.

The lifted pair took inspiration from what could be considered a classic silhouette, formed with durable tan leather uppers and a metal eyelet-laced closure; instead of coming set atop a ligged outsole, though, this pair featured a teetering stiletto lift. The design bears resemblance to a Manolo Blahnik design that sold out years ago.

Combat boots, work boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the early aughts.

Kim Kardashian visits a friend’s house in West Hollywood, Calif., March 31. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kim Kardashian’s work boots. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s own standout combination is just one of many wild pieces in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

