Kim Kardashian Blooms in a Soft Corset & Velvet Maxi Skirt for Her New KKW Fragrance

Kim Kardashian unveiled her newest collection for her KKW Fragrance today, tapping a partner outside her family for the first time since creating the brand.

Announcing the news on Instagram this afternoon, the media mogul is joining forces with friend and florist Jeff Leatham for a floral collaboration. Kim herself matched the garden-inspired decor for the perfume’s campaign in a soft nude corseted Vivienne Westwood bodice layered over a maxi length skirt.

“When I think of flowers, I instantly think of @JeffLeatham. For this new @KKWFRAGRANCE collection, I wanted them to feel and smell like the special arrangements he creates for my home and every special event we have worked on together over the past decade,” wrote Kim in her caption. “Through this collaboration, we were able to bring our love of flowers and design to life in the most incredible way.”

Last month, Kim release another perfume collaboration, this time with younger sister Kendall Jenner. Pulling inspiration from Kendall’s love for horseback riding, the sisters introduced three new fragrances in matching fashion. The duo, as seen on Instagram, twinned for the campaign in leather bustier tops and tan suede riding pants.

Both media personalities also incorporated their own personality style preferences into knee-high riding boots to top things off; Kim modeled a sleek leather pair while Kendall decided on a soft suede design.

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s own standout combination is just one of many wild pieces in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.