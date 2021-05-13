Kim Kardashian Masters the Corset Trend in a Strapless Leather Top, Suede Pants & Teetering Stilettos

Kim Kardashian proved once more why she is a force to watch when it comes to top trends.

The KKW Beauty founder modeled one of spring’s most daring silhouettes yesterday as seen on Instagram, kicking off her look with a strapless tan leather corset. The bold number taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé to Hailey Baldwin and Rosalía in the past few weeks alone.

The finishing touches for Kim’s own twist on the trend included a chunky cross necklace, brown suede pants and stiletto snakeskin sandals.

Earlier this week, Kim brought back one of the 2000s’ most iconic trends with a new-age flair.

The media personality posed for her 220 million Instagram followers in a vintage-inspired camouflage mini skirt. Courtesy of Prada, the military-style design came with a cargo silhouette thanks to its zippered pockets across the sides.

Related The Best Reebok Sneakers Under $90 Sofia Vergara Gives Her Twist on the Cardigan Trend in a $17 Sleeveless Bodysuit & $25 Walmart Jeans Irina Shayk Perfectly Demonstrates How Versatile a Classic Trench Is By Wearing It As a Dress With Trending Thong Sandals

Camo and cargo miniskirts were all the rage decades ago, favorited by the likes of Paris Hilton, Ashley Tisdale, Gwen Stefani and more style stars from the early aughts. The revitalization of the throwback design comes amongst a return of late 1990s and early 2000s trends across the celebrity fashion scene — think square-toe sandals, low-rise pants and bandana headscarves.

To give the silhouette a modern-day upgrade, Kim also modeled a fishnet tank top from Isa Boulder; similar designs from the brand retail for $329 at Farfetch. Fishnet, like retro pieces, is a major trend for celeb style in 2021.

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s outfits this week are just a few of many wild combinations in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

Click through the gallery to find more of Kim Kardashian’s bold style over the years.