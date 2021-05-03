×
Kim Kardashian’s Athletic Catsuit & Reflective Adidas Yeezys Make for Unconventional Golfing Attire

By Claudia Miller
Kim Kardashian has a new hobby on lock: golfing.

After Kris Jenner gifted the whole family with custom golf clubs for Easter, Kim took to the course to test out her new skills. For the day on the green, the media personality modeled a sleeveless, athletic catsuit with a cropped fit matched to sneakers from Kanye West’s line.

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Azael” employs engineered mesh across the uppers, overlayed with a glow-in-the-dark cage for structure and stability. The interior back neoprene bootie provides a close fit while added reflective elements across the tongue add for a final sleek touch.

Instead of signature Boost cushioning, though, this style includes an EVA foam midsole encapsulated within a thick shell and set atop a herringbone rubber outsole with improved traction. The style debuted in December 2019 and now resells for upwards of $750 to $2,000 at GOAT.

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s workout outfit this weekend is just one of many wild combinations in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

Click through the gallery for more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking style over the years.

